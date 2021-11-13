Wing Hits Market Capitalization of $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

