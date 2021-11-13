Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 3,839.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717,718 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 27.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 108,330 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 38.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Wipro stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

