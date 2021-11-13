WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

WETF opened at $6.86 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $995.61 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

