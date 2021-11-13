Wootrade (WOO) One Day Volume Tops $45.82 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Wootrade has a market cap of $356.96 million and approximately $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00225996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

Wootrade (WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wootrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wootrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wootrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

