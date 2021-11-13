World Token (WORLD) Market Cap Reaches $2.81 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One World Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. World Token has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $82,470.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00072225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00074215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,077.16 or 1.00492115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.37 or 0.07140948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About World Token

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,632,759 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

