Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $468.55

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $468.55 or 0.00725150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $900,082.10 and approximately $35,156.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00072155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00097315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,626.79 or 1.00019788 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.74 or 0.07117248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

