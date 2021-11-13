Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.36.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 210,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,743,000 after buying an additional 111,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,556 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.33.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

