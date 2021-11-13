Xcel Brands (XELB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 44.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. 220,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.76. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.15.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

