Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 447.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,351 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $18.30 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

