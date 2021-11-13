Xeno Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.47 Million (XNO)

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Xeno Token has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Xeno Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Xeno Token has a market capitalization of $29.46 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xeno Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Xeno Token Coin Profile

Xeno Token (CRYPTO:XNO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Buying and Selling Xeno Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xeno Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xeno Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xeno Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xeno Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xeno Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.