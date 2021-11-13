XIO (XIO) Achieves Market Cap of $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

