Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,901 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Xperi worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Xperi by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xperi by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Xperi by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 67,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

