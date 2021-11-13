Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.67 and traded as high as C$1.70. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 131,713 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Yangarra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yangarra Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.44.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

