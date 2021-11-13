Yatsen (YSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Yatsen has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. On average, analysts expect Yatsen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of YSG stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.10. 3,300,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,806. Yatsen has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 1,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.