Yatsen (YSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Yatsen has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. On average, analysts expect Yatsen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of YSG stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.10. 3,300,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,806. Yatsen has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.
About Yatsen
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
