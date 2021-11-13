Ycash (YEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,523.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and $27,523.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.25 or 0.00309210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00103127 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.00147670 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000139 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,784,950 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.