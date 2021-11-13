Yearn Finance Bit Hits 1-Day Volume of $525.00 (YFBT)

Yearn Finance Bit (CURRENCY:YFBT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Yearn Finance Bit has a total market cap of $21,740.74 and $525.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yearn Finance Bit has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Yearn Finance Bit coin can now be purchased for about $19.90 or 0.00030910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00222601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Yearn Finance Bit Coin Profile

Yearn Finance Bit (CRYPTO:YFBT) is a coin. Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093 coins. Yearn Finance Bit’s official Twitter account is @yf_bit . The official website for Yearn Finance Bit is yfbit.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance Bit is a decentralized token under ERC-20 protocol, it allows users to stake YFBT, borrow assets, and vote for improvements within the community. Its staking platform enables investors to earn a yield on YFBT token, depositing, and selecting the amount they want to stake, they will get an APR of 25%, and it can be unlocked anytime. “

Yearn Finance Bit Coin Trading

