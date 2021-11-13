yearn.finance II (YFII) Trading Up 19.4% This Week

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One yearn.finance II coin can now be purchased for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00221378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00086156 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.