YEE (YEE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $546,636.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. YEE has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $546,636.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YEE has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00225334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00087586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

