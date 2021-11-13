Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.87

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.87 and traded as high as C$14.38. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.30, with a volume of 7,419 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$396.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

