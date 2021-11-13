Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Position Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 102,974.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,953 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 31,922 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 467,953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 958,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,296,000 after purchasing an additional 449,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Yelp by 4,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,161 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 384,133 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

