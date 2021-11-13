Yield Guild Games 24-Hour Volume Reaches $65.05 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.64 or 0.00010259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $452.51 million and $65.05 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00072240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00097496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,964.72 or 1.00433939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,612.02 or 0.07130082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,189,828 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

