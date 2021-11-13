yOUcash Market Cap Tops $1.57 Billion (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $50,618.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00224065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00086260 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

