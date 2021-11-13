Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Youdao worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Youdao by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Youdao by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Youdao by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 141,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAO. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. Youdao, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.32 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

