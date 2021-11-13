YOYOW Market Cap Hits $12.58 Million (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One YOYOW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOYOW has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. YOYOW has a total market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $947,214.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW is a coin. Its launch date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,054,031,554 coins and its circulating supply is 506,232,084 coins. YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org . YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

Buying and Selling YOYOW

