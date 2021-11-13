YUMMY Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and $199,879.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00072257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,123.99 or 1.00445939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.93 or 0.07104100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,831,155,837 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

