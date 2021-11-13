YUSRA (YUSRA) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. YUSRA has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $47,972.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for $0.0881 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YUSRA has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00073098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00074282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00097961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,613.11 or 0.07205358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,973.69 or 0.99922465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

