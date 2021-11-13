Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cameco reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cameco stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -393.80 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

