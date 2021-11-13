Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $3.08. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $456.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $459.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.74 and a 200-day moving average of $366.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $990,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 86.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Earnings History and Estimates for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

