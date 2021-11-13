Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,349 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PBLA opened at $2.17 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

