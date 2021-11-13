Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $428.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,748,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,523 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 65,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

