Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report sales of $55.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.90 million and the highest is $56.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $225.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $226.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $235.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

WASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $57.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,000.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.26%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

