Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.65 Million

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report sales of $55.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.90 million and the highest is $56.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $225.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $226.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $235.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

WASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $57.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,000.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.26%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.