Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.15 Million

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce $31.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.05 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $24.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $110.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.52 million to $111.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $154.96 million, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $184.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000.

AERI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

