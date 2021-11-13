Zacks: Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $174.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.59 million and the lowest is $172.30 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $165.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $728.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $732.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $790.72 million, with estimates ranging from $787.72 million to $793.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $85.82 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,084 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 173.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 17.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alarm.com by 38.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 282,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 78,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

