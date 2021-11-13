Zacks: Analysts Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.95 Million

Brokerages expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to post sales of $194.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.30 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $151.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year sales of $745.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $756.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $804.84 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $822.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

BVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $675.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 3,573 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $382,510.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 34,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,906 over the last ninety days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

