Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce sales of $28.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.76 million to $28.80 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $29.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $117.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.83 million to $117.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $108.14 million, with estimates ranging from $105.87 million to $110.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $42.96 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $371.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

