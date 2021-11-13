Zacks: Analysts Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Jabil posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

NYSE:JBL opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Jabil has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,063. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

