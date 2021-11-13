Zacks: Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,592. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264 in the last three months. 30.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 402,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares during the period. Caxton Corp grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 274,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 179,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 122,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.