Zacks: Analysts Expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will announce $56.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.83 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $187.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.51 million to $187.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $293.36 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $304.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of PRCH opened at $23.76 on Friday. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,947 shares of company stock worth $3,493,212 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,106 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,856,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,234,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

