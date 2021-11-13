Zacks: Analysts Expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report $213.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $193.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $196.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $868.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $868.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $905.25 million, with estimates ranging from $870.50 million to $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

RYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 9.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 1,123.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYN stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.08%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

