Zacks: Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.35). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 178,932 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 66,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market cap of $142.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

