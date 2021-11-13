Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post sales of $230.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.10 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $200.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $877.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $880.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $978.48 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $981.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,945,000 after buying an additional 70,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

