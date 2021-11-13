Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Post $1.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Shares of KKR opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,457,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,702,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

