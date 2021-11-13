Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Arko posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Arko by 143.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arko in the second quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Arko in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

