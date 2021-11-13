Zacks: Brokerages Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post $286.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.61 million and the lowest is $286.00 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $282.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:SMP opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $369,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $116,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,802. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

