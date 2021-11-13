Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $973.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report $973.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $954.60 million and the highest is $988.00 million. Timken reported sales of $891.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,662,000 after purchasing an additional 123,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,536,000 after acquiring an additional 78,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,887,000 after acquiring an additional 288,614 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,373,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 20.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,581,000 after acquiring an additional 388,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34. Timken has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

