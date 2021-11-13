Zap (ZAP) Reaches Market Cap of $9.50 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and $47,552.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00052512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00225640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00087190 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

