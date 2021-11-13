ZB Token Price Hits $0.35 (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. ZB Token has a market cap of $161.77 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00223690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004124 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

