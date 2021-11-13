Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.28

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 29998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 455.50% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

