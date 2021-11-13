Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0013

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $635,775.75 and $76,559.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80072869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00070847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00074758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00098189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.86 or 0.07202329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,625.52 or 1.00189313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

