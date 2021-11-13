Zel Tops 24 Hour Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.00320628 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00156080 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00101911 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000137 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001055 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.